Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Insider Sells $266,219.94 in Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) insider Lou Paglia sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $266,219.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,447.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lou Paglia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 11th, Lou Paglia sold 47,000 shares of Sterling Check stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $712,050.00.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Lou Paglia sold 861 shares of Sterling Check stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $13,371.33.
Sterling Check Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Check
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Check Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
