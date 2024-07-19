Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

SRCL stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,732,000 after acquiring an additional 679,974 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 147,452 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stericycle by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 192,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

