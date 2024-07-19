Stephen Gunstream Acquires 80,645 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Gunstream purchased 80,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,936.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

TKNO opened at $1.90 on Friday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

