Stelco (TSE:STLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$47.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STLC. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.44.

Stelco stock opened at C$66.00 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$32.93 and a 1-year high of C$66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

