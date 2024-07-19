Stelco (TSE:STL) Downgraded by Stifel Canada to Hold

Stifel Canada cut shares of Stelco (TSE:STL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$26.50.
Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$771.42 million.
Stelco Dividend Announcement
