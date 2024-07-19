State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 17,856 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Twilio worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,212,000 after purchasing an additional 241,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $179,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,250,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

