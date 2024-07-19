State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.76 Million Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after buying an additional 1,411,453 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AppLovin by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after acquiring an additional 686,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,545,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,003,000 after purchasing an additional 503,998 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $91.91. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

