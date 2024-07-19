State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $39,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,722,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,920,929. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.79.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.