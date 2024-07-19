State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 1.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in TopBuild by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,308. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $470.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.09.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.89.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

