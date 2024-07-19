State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELS. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE ELS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,318. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

