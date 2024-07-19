State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,401 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $36,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.17. 94,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $184.99 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.11.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

