Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 16,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 24,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

