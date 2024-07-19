Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Trading Down 7.4%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 23,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 4,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLNG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.