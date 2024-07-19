SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,482,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,923,177 shares.The stock last traded at $41.78 and had previously closed at $41.74.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

