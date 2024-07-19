Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Southern States Bancshares has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

SSBK stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $264.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.22. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 21.51%.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

