Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.53

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.53 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 295341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLS shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.10.

Solaris Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Resources

The company has a market capitalization of C$514.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar sold 18,718 shares of Solaris Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total value of C$75,220.15. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

