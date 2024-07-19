Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) COO Sells $96,192.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 28th, Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $189,762.24.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. 2,143,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,655,000 after purchasing an additional 225,390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,706,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,446,000 after acquiring an additional 224,513 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,550,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 474,898 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,879,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

