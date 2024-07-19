Slam (SLAM) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Slam to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Slam and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Slam
|N/A
|$4.59 million
|101.27
|Slam Competitors
|$2.60 billion
|-$289.90 million
|8.94
Slam’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Slam. Slam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Slam and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Slam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Slam Competitors
|127
|279
|451
|17
|2.41
As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.62%. Given Slam’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Slam has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Slam and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Slam
|N/A
|-11.70%
|2.36%
|Slam Competitors
|-488.40%
|-75.93%
|-6.69%
Risk and Volatility
Slam has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam’s peers have a beta of -13.00, meaning that their average stock price is 1,400% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Slam beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Slam Company Profile
Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
