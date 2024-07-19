SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,558.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.8 %

SKM opened at $21.59 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

