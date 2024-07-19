Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Trading Down 2.4%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12. 647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.
Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.
