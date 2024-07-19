Short Interest in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Grows By 6.8%

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

NYSE:ETR opened at $110.73 on Friday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Entergy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,950,000 after purchasing an additional 258,806 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

