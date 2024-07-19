Short Interest in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expands By 7.0%

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

