Short Interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rises By 5.9%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 9,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $569,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,878.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 679,369 shares of company stock worth $12,178,292. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 329,854 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 45.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 552,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. Equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.