Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get ITV alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ITV

ITV Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity at ITV

ITV stock opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 55.49 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 85.50 ($1.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.49. The company has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,690.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

In other ITV news, insider Graham Cooke acquired 16,996 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £11,897.20 ($15,428.87). 10.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.