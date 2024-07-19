Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
ITV Stock Up 1.4 %
Insider Activity at ITV
In other ITV news, insider Graham Cooke acquired 16,996 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £11,897.20 ($15,428.87). 10.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.