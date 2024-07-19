SFL (NYSE:SFL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. SFL has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $229.06 million during the quarter.

SFL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

