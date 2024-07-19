Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Trading Down 4.4%

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.52 and last traded at $39.68. 466,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,114,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

