Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semrush currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Semrush Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Semrush will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Semrush

In other Semrush news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $25,842.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,982,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,648,626.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $25,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,982,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,648,626.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $4,194,505.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,826,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,781 over the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

