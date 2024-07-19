Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $87.39 and last traded at $87.39, with a volume of 87251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.32.

The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Read Our Latest Report on SIGI

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,287,000 after buying an additional 947,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,290,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $55,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,735,000 after purchasing an additional 367,987 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 257,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.