Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.65 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010887 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009393 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,984.54 or 1.00017839 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001004 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011823 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006916 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00072703 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
