Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 10,636 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intapp by 60.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after acquiring an additional 371,181 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Intapp by 27.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Intapp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at $26,177,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,224 shares of company stock worth $2,264,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

