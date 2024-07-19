Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.85% of Stoneridge worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRI. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 97,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,197,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stoneridge

In other news, CEO James Zizelman purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Trading Down 1.5 %

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $452.68 million, a PE ratio of -118.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $24.51.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Stephens started coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Articles

