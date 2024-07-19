Scotiabank Raises Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $26.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.8 %

PAAS opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

