SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $220.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $230.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBAC. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.31.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $211.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.28. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

