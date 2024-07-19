Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $662.04 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,822,310,796 coins and its circulating supply is 1,801,681,373 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

