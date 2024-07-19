SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $44.56. 61,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.