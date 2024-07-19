SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $44.56. 61,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.19.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
