SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.10. 325,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,961.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.