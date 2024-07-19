SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 99,903 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,903 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,671,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

