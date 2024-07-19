SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 436,686 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,686 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,882 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

