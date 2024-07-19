SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,252,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,454 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after purchasing an additional 550,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.4 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,497,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.