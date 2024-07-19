SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 16,863 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNSL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNSL remained flat at $4.45 during trading hours on Friday. 108,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

