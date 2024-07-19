SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,294,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:BBMC traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,172. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.59.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.