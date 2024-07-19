SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $408,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.75. 390,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

