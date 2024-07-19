SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DRI stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

