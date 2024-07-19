SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VMBS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 679,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,294. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

