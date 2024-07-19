SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,283,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,437,000 after buying an additional 387,580 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 663,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,127,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 44,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,089,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,874,000 after acquiring an additional 121,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.89. 15,176,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,101,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.