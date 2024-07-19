SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $78.54. 1,416,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.