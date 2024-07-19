SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 39,050 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SpartanNash by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 241,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,978,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 446,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 210,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

