SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 93.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,267 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 452,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,495. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.