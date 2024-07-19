SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,638 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.77. 93,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,684. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

