Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $34.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubrik stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

